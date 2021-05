BELLMEAD, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services wants more Texans to get vaccinated. Currently, more than 33% of the state population is fully vaccinated. On Sunday, DSHS partnered with local healthcare groups like the Waco-McLennan County Public Health and community organizations like United Way of Waco-McLennan County to encourage everyone in the Waco area to get vaccinated as soon as they can to protect themselves, their families and their friends.