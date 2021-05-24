newsbreak-logo
Huntsville, AL

Space Camp is back

By Olivia Schueller
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article500 campers started camp on Monday. Space Camp is planning to operate at 50% of its pre-pandemic capacity. Many campers and counselors that were supposed to participate last year, are participating this year instead. In 2020, the camp only operated at 20% capacity, from the end of June until August.

Carry the Load tour to visit Huntsville on May 22

HUNTSVILLE – The Carry the Load initiative will visit several sites in Huntsville on May 22. The nationwide tour’s stop in Huntsville will honor the nation’s heroes and making Memorial Day matter again. A non-profit organization, Carry The Load provides an active way for Americans to connect with the sacrifices...
Summer Activities for Kids at the Space & Rocket Center

This summer, beat the heat and head to the place that gives Huntsville it’s Rocket City nickname – the U.S. Space & Rocket Center! There’s always something fun and new going on that makes it an excellent place to visit over and over again, and this summer is no exception. Here are the things on our Must List for kids!
Local businesses are starting to require less masking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The CDC announced that if you're fully vaccinated you can resume activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing unless required by a business. This is prompting many local businesses to change their masking guidelines. Lowe Mill only requires those who are not fully vaccinated to mask...
RVs and camp grounds see a boom during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since the beginning of the pandemic people have been trying to figure out creative ways to get out and do something, safely. As a result, many people have been buying or renting RV’s and visiting local and National parks for a change of scenery. Harrison Bankston, Owner...
Firehouse Subs now open in Albertville

Firehouse Subs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Albertville at 8171 U.S. Highway 431, Suite 112 — making it the ninth restaurant in the greater Huntsville area. The restaurant will open its doors to the public today, Monday, May 17, under the ownership of...
Free and Cheap Summer Movies in Huntsville and North Alabama

Looking for a way to get out of the house with the kids but stay in the air conditioning and not spend a fortune? Look no further than the free and cheap summer movies offered by various local theaters. After a Covid hiatus last year, some local movie theaters and community organizations want to get your family back to the movies – both indoors and under the stars!
Riverton Elementary celebrates outdoor classroom certification

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School is celebrating its certification as an official outdoor classroom school, the fifth in the district to receive the honor. Riverton Elementary was recognized this morning by the Alabama Wildlife Federation during a ceremony outside the school building. The outdoor classroom includes a...
Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.
Volunteers needed for Laundry Days in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — BeArded WARRIORs is holding their monthly Laundry Day Saturday, May 15. Every third Saturday of the month, the Huntsville-based non-profit picks up locals who are suffering from homelessness and takes them to a nearby laundromat to wash and dry their clothes. In order to do this, they...
Huntsville tech company land nearly $2 billion in Army contracts

Last week would be described as a good week for Torch Technologies. The Huntsville-based company announced it had received two Army contracts valued together at almost $2 billion. On Thursday, Torch announced a $722 million task order. On Friday, Torch announced a $1.065 billion task order. The first contract was...
Free food box giveaway in Hutnsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Church members in Huntsville want to make sure your pantry is stocked this weekend. So, members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church are holding a food box giveaway on Saturday, May 15. The giveaway will start at 8 a.m. in the church parking lot. Church members...
Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Huntsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Huntsville: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Work From Home Sales Position; 3. Commercial Insurance Processor; 4. Event Coordinator; 5. Sales- Mortgage Protection: $100k-$300K, No Cold Calling - Will Train; 6. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 9. Sales Consultant - Sales Representative - Now Hiring on Our "A-Team"!; 10. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver;
Graduation dates across the TN Valley

Students across the Tennessee Valley are finishing the school year. High School seniors are getting ready to graduate and move on to whatever is next for them. But first, we want to celebrate their accomplishment of finishing high school. It’s something worth celebrated every year…but probably even more so this...
Masks still needed for unvaccinated individuals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely go without masks, both indoors and outdoors, with some exceptions. At the same time, we are seeing more people attending events and gatherings. Friday Night Art Walks are back in...