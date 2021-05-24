newsbreak-logo
Franklin, TN

Clara Jean Wood

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClara Jean Wood, age 74, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Jean was born in Winchester, Tennessee on Dec. 25, 1946, daughter of the late Luther and Ola Shutters. She went to school at East Ridge Highschool and graduated from Chattanooga State with honors. She worked as a beloved hairstylist and later an office manager for a pulmonologist for many years. She was very active throughout her life as a PTA president, children’s church director and thoroughly enjoyed tennis.

