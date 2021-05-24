newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Alabama ends nearly 30-year-old yoga ban but with some strange caveats

Alabama has lifted a nearly three-decade-long ban on yoga in public schools as long as the practice is shorn of the Hindu nomenclature of its poses and exercises, the use of Namaste as a greeting and meditation. State Representative Jeremy Gray, a Democrat representing Opelika, waged a nearly...

Alabama StatePeople

Alabama Lifts Ban on Yoga in Schools — But Teachers Are Still Forbidden from Saying 'Namaste'

Alabama public schools will soon be able to teach yoga, though many of the staples that have come to be associated with the practice will be banned. After nearly three decades of being prohibited in public schools within the southern state, Gov. Kay Ivey overturned the ban that was previously implemented by the state's Board of Education back in 1993, according to a report from The New York Times.
Alabama Statethenewstrace.com

Ban on yoga got rid of in faculties in Alabama, US, with stipulations allowed to yoga practitioners

Washington: The Governor of the State of Alabama of The united states, Okay.Okay. Ivey has signed a invoice permitting state faculties to do yoga in school rooms, however it’ll now not be allowed to do ‘namas’ asanas whilst doing yoga. On the similar time, this in style, centuries-old Indian workout apply has been lifted, the three-decade-old ban has been lifted. Additionally Learn – Israel Hamas War: Israel as of late once more objectives Hamas in Gaza.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Repeal of yoga ban in Alabama K-12 schools gets closer to governor's desk

A bill that would lift a nearly three-decade ban on yoga in public schools is a step closer to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk. The Alabama Senate voted 23-7 late Thursday for a bill from Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, would allow public schools to offer yoga as an elective course. The bill was amended to put a ban on hypnotic states and meditation in courses, and to require notification of parents about their children enrolling in yoga courses that yoga is associated with Hinduism.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Bill lifting Alabama's K-12 yoga ban headed to Gov. Kay Ivey

The Alabama Legislature on Monday gave final approval to a bill lifting a nearly-three decade old ban on teaching yoga in public schools, sending the bill to Gov. Kay Ivey. The House of Representatives concurred in Senate changes to the bill, sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika. Gray expressed unhappiness...
The Independent

Alabama lifts yoga ban in public schools but bars pose names over fears of rise in Hinduism

Alabama has lifted its decades-long ban of yoga in public schools, but instructors will still be barred from saying traditional Sanskrit names due to its connection to Hinduism.Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, signed the new bill into law on Thursday, overriding a yoga ban adopted by the State Board of Education in 1993 for all public schools in the state.Despite the bill’s passage, the ancient practice will still have some restrictions when taught in public schools.In the bill, it outlined that yoga instruction will be limited to poses, exercises, and stretching techniques without using the traditional Sanskrit names to describe...
AL.com

Yoga is another one of those dumb-in-Alabama stories

I love my adopted state, where I have lived for more than 40 years. For all of its warts and problems, there’s something about Alabama that gets inside your mind, your heart and your soul, and stays there. For starters, it’s a beautiful place, with the Gulf of Mexico on...
Opelika, Alabama Representative Gets Public School Yoga Ban Lifted But Don't Say Namaste

Sideview of children doing a yoga pose at school.Photo: Wavebreakmedia Istock/Getty Images. Democratic State Representative Jeremy Gray from Opelika, Alabama, can add another victory on his scorecard. The former college football star's three-year battle to lift a 27-year-old ban on Yoga in Alabama schools ends in the WIN column. His legislation was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey this week.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

State Rep. Jeremy Gray selected to join NewDEAL National Network

Alabama state Rep. Jeremy Gray, D-Opelika, has been selected to join a cadre of 19 new members for the NewDEAL group, a selective national network of progressive state and local elected officials. Previously selected members include 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and current U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, voting rights...
Alabama 12-Year-Old Creates Impressive Lego Art

Alabama 12-Year-Old Creates Impressive Lego Art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — From the time Xavier McGraw was a toddler, there was something special about Legos. With most of his toys, says his mother, Julia McGraw, he would spend a few minutes playing and then move on to the next. But Legos were a different story. “He wouldn’t give up until he finished,” she says. “He would sit on the floor until it was done. What got me was his patience level with it.”
