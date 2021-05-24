newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue fills two top leadership positions

By Max Egener
Pamplin Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe department has hired Greg Espinosa as deputy fire chief and Fred Charlton as division chief of training. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue recently filled two key positions, fully staffing its leadership team for the first time in months. Greg Espinosa, a former captain with Portland Fire & Rescue, is Hillsboro...

pamplinmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Retirement#Fire Stations#Leadership Positions#Chief Deputy#Chief Executive Officer#Hillsboro Fire Rescue#Portland Fire Rescue#Hillsboro Fire#Rotarian#Rotary Club Of Clackamas#Eastern Oregon University#Clackamas Fire#City Of Hillsboro#Clackamas Fire District#Estacada#Hillsboro Staff#Hillsboro Officials#Deputy Fire Chief#Firefighter
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Related
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Cornelius' Ralph Brown missing

The former mayor and school administrator was last seen Sunday evening drving a navy blue Nissan Sentra.Former Cornelius mayor and longtime Hillsboro School District teacher, counselor and administrator Ralph Brown went missing Sunday evening, May 16, and had not yet been found as of Monday. Washington County sheriff's deputies are searching for Brown, who has been missing from his home in Cornelius since 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Brown is said to have memory issues and may have trouble finding his way home. According to pastor Brendan Curran of the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, who spent time with Brown's wife...
Canby, ORKATU.com

Swimmer drowns in Molalla River near Canby Community Park

CANBY, Ore. — A person drowned in the Molalla River near Canby Community Park Saturday, according to Clackamas County authorities. Marine deputies say several people called and reported seeing the swimmer go underwater. Authorities pulled the victim from the water and immediately started life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, that person died at...
Cornelius, ORkptv.com

Missing Cornellius man with memory issues spotted in Newburg

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Ralph Brown, 76, went missing from his home in Cornelius on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. He left in a dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plate 319KQV, according to the sheriff's office.
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Crews respond to two-alarm fire at Southwest Portland shopping center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire has closed Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway from Southwest 65th Avenue to Southwest Olson Road Monday morning. The fire was reported at the Raleigh West Shopping Center in southwest Portland. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, we will continue to update as we...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Toxic substance sickens 26 people at Hillsboro Shari's

No life-threatening injuries were reported. Hillsboro Fire said symptoms included dizziness and coughing.An unidentified toxic substance sickened 26 people at Sheri's Restaurant in Hillsboro on Saturday morning, May 15. Fire officials said an HVAC unit mounted on top of the restaurant was the probable source of the toxic substance. About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a strong smell inside the restaurant located at 2185 N.W. 185th Ave., said Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials in a statement Saturday afternoon. The caller reported a rapid onset of symptoms, including coughing, dizziness and a burning sensation, officials said. After learning that...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Missing Gresham girl safe at home

UPDATE: The 13-year-old girl who ran away from home has returned, police say.The Gresham Police Department said Monday that the 13-year-old girl who ran away from home Saturday night has retutned home and is safe. According to investigators, Torres left her home at 184th Avenue and East Burnside Street shortly after 11 p.m. on May 15. They said Torres turned off her phone and deactivated social media accounts. Her friends told police they don't know where she is. Investigators say Torres has made statements previously implying she may want to harm herself. KOIN News 6 is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn finalizing DEI audit

Survey will note areas where city can improve diversity, equity and inclusionAlong with managerial consulting firm the Kenley Group, the city of West Linn is finalizing the diversity, equity and inclusion audit that will inform the agency on areas of improvement. The city hired the Kenley Group for the audit last November in the wake of its discrimination lawsuit settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black man from Portland who sued the city for his racially motivated arrest in 2017. Library Director Doug Erickson, one of several staff members who worked with the Kenley Group throughout the audit, said the...
Washington StatePosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

As vaccine demand drops, Washington County providers shift gears

Vaccine providers have a plan to close gaps in vaccination rates among racial and ethnic groups, officials say.Washington County Public Health and local healthcare providers plan to increase vaccine clinics and events targeted at specific groups and communities to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates. The move comes as officials plan to close the region's mass vaccination sites in June and most Oregon counties, including Washington County, experience declining vaccine demand. "We're shifting to a more local approach," said Mary Sawyers, a spokesperson for Washington County Public Health. "The community clinics are not filling as fast...
Posted by
Portland Report

Dollar Tree in SW Portland damaged by two-alarm fire

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland Fire and Rescue crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Dollar Tree store early Monday, FOX 12 reports. Crews responded to a fire at the store located at 6721 Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway around 3 a.m. Once at the scene, they determined that an exterior fire had gotten into the building and the attic space was burning.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue hit with another discrimination complaint

A former recruit alleged she received differential treatment during her training compared to male recruits.Just weeks after being hit with a more than $800,000 tort claim, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is the subject of another complaint alleging sex discrimination and retaliation among high-ranking department officials. The new complaint by a former female Hillsboro Fire recruit alleges deputy chief Jeff Gurske gave "differential" treatment to a male recruit in the same class, modifying testing requirements to make them easier for the male recruit while adhering to unusually strict requirements for the female recruit, according to the complaint filed Wednesday, May 12,...
Cornelius, ORKATU.com

Washington County deputies search for missing Cornelius man

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County deputies are searching for a missing man from Cornelius. Deputies said 76-year-old Ralph Brown was last seen in Cornelius on May 16 at 6:30 p.m. Deputies said he may have difficulty finding his way home. Brown is a former mayor of Cornelius, and a longtime...
Hillsboro, OR987thebull.com

7 hospitalized following toxic exposure at Sharis in Hillsboro

Saturday Morning Crews with Hillsboro Fire and Rescue were called out on a toxic exposure incident at Shari’s Cafe and Pies in Hillsboro. Crews later reported that there didn’t appear to be any release outside the building. On scene, crews said that the source of the release seemed to be...
Beaverton, ORPamplin Media Group

Dual leadership contract ends for Beaverton, Hillsboro chambers

Deanna Palm, who recently became head of the Beaverton and Hillsboro chambers of commerce, will remain CEO in Hillsboro alone. The tenure of the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce's recently hired president and chief executive officer has ended after two months. In March, Deanna Palm, the longtime head of the...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Tigard, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Fatal shooting spurs protest at Portland cop's Tigard home

Protesters gathered near Tigard High School and marched to a nearby house where they believe Portland Police Bureau officer Zach DeLong lives. Squad cars nearly outnumbered demonstrators during a rally outside what activists say is the Tigard home of a Portland cop who fatally shot a homeless man last month. Portland Police Bureau Officer Zachary DeLong remains on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed Robert Delgado in Lents Park on April 16. A month later, on Sunday, May 16, a crowd of less than a dozen chanted "a murderer lives here" to passing traffic on Southwest Durham...