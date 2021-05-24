newsbreak-logo
U.S. Fed official highlights benefits of digital currency

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Central bank digital currencies could bring lots of benefits, including lower transactions costs, increased financial inclusion and fewer cross-border frictions, said a U.S. Federal Reserve official. In prepared remarks at an event hosted by CoinDesk, Fed governor Lael Brainard laid out several potential benefits of...

