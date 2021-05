“Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” — Reinhold Niebuhr. There are many things in life we cannot change or control, which can be seen as a problem or an opportunity. We’ve seen this recently with the coronavirus pandemic that showed how powerless we are. At the time of writing this, many countries throughout Europe and India are facing difficulties, with a growing number of cases and deaths. I don’t wish to emphasize the problems in the world but help you make sense of them. Change weaves itself throughout life, and sometimes it can improve our life or disrupt it. I’m certain you’ve experienced changes throughout your life to know how unsettling it can be.