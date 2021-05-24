NBA explains why LeBron James was not disciplined for protocol violation
The NBA issued a statement explaining its handling of LeBron James’ violation of the league’s health and safety protocols. On Saturday, it was reported that James violated protocols by attending a promotional event last week. However, James was not suspended or required to isolate, as it was determined that the event did not rise to the threat level that would be required. Still, some felt that the NBA had gone easy on James by not placing him in protocols with the playoffs looming.www.msn.com