The NBA is thinking about adding a new element to the regular season. ESPN says it wants to add a midseason tournament to the league's calendar. The Commissioner Adam Silver, who likes the idea, is optimistic it could work, due to the success of the play-in tournament. The NBA would need an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association and a two-thirds majority of its 30 teams to go ahead with the in-season tournament. It is too late for the league to consider the idea for the next regular season.