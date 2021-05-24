Missoula area fire danger moved to "Low"
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Fire Protection Agencies (MCFPA) reduced fire danger in the Missoula area to "Low," due to cooler weather and precipitation. As defined by MCFPA in a release, when fire danger is "Low" fuels do not ignite readily from small embers, but will if a more intense heat source occurs. Fires in open, dry grasslands may burn freely a few hours after rain, but wood fires spread slowly by creeping or smoldering.www.montanarightnow.com