Missoula, MT

Missoula area fire danger moved to "Low"

montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Fire Protection Agencies (MCFPA) reduced fire danger in the Missoula area to "Low," due to cooler weather and precipitation. As defined by MCFPA in a release, when fire danger is "Low" fuels do not ignite readily from small embers, but will if a more intense heat source occurs. Fires in open, dry grasslands may burn freely a few hours after rain, but wood fires spread slowly by creeping or smoldering.

www.montanarightnow.com
