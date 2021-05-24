newsbreak-logo
Court rejects non-citizen’s challenge to criminal re-entry charge

By Jennifer Koh
SCOTUSblog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Monday unanimously ruled against a non-U.S. citizen who was contesting his indictment for criminal re-entry into the country. The case, United States v. Palomar-Santiago, involved Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a Mexican citizen who became a lawful permanent resident – that is, a green card holder – in 1990. Eight years later, an immigration judge found that his California conviction for driving under the influence was an aggravated felony under the federal immigration laws. Palomar-Santiago waived his right to appeal and was soon deported. But six years after his deportation, the Supreme Court ruled in Leocal v. Ashcroft that, under the relevant federal statute, DUI convictions like Palomar-Santiago’s are not aggravated felonies. As Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s opinion acknowledged, “Palomar-Santiago’s removal order thus never should have issued.”

