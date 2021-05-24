newsbreak-logo
Congress proposes $7.35 billion for rural broadband

 3 days ago

The House Agriculture Committee proposed a three-year program to invest more than $7 billion to improve rural broadband access in America. Rural Americans fall significantly behind their urban counterparts in terms of access to high-speed internet. According to the Center for Rural Innovation, more than 20 percent of Americans lack access to high-speed internet. The proposal would focus on the most rural and least-connected residents, which are often the most expensive to connect.

