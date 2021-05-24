This could be the largest 3D map of the Universe ever created

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter – and it could suggest Einstein’s theory of relativity was wrong.Dark matter is an invisible material thought to account for 80 per cent of the total matter of the universe.As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies.If the light has been distorted, this means there is matter in the foreground, bending the light as it comes towards us.A team co-led by University College of London (UCL) researchers, as part of the international Dark Energy Survey (DES),...