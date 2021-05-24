newsbreak-logo
This could be the largest 3D map of the Universe ever created

 4 days ago

Following a 20-year-long survey of the night sky, an international team of over 100 astrophysicists created the most detailed 3D map of the universe, giving us a look back at its expansion history.

