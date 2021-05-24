newsbreak-logo
Wausau, WI

Grazing Goats for Wausau Island Parks Approved by Public Health and Safety Committee

By Liz Holbrook
95.5 FM WIFC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A new way to deal with invasive species at City parks is likely coming this summer. Monday afternoon Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee met for a special meeting to conduct regular business after holding a 5-hour long license hearing during it’s regular meeting date. One of the items up for discussion was a request from the City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department to temporarily amend the City’s forbidden species ordinance.

