Real Estate

Global property markets ready to soar this year: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – Residential property markets in major economies will soar this year on huge monetary and fiscal support and amid a recovery from the pandemic, according to Reuters polls, which showed risks for prices skewed to the upside. Average home selling prices have hit eye-watering levels in 2021 in...

wifc.com
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market To Reach $865.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ready-Mix Concrete - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Business94.1 Duke FM

COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens, jobs crisis to worsen: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the coronavirus pandemic could be much deeper, stoking fears the job crisis may worsen over the coming year, a Reuters poll found. Renewed restrictions to curb the current coronavirus wave have...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Data stew: Claims, durables, pending home sales, GDP

* Industrials lead S&P sector gainers; utilities sole loser. * Dollar, gold slip; crude edges higher; bitcoin up ~2%. May 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DATA STEW: CLAIMS, DURABLES,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Economywhtc.com

China’s factory activity seen growing steadily in May: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity likely maintained a steady growth momentum in May after months of expansion following a COVID-induced slump, although high raw materials costs continue to weigh on the outlook. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is expected to hit 51.1 in May, according to the...
BusinessFinancial Times

Inflation and markets are tied

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Welcome back. After two weeks of writing Unhedged, I’m exhausted but exhilarated. Hope you’ve enjoyed the ride. Email me (robert.armstrong@ft.com) and have a relaxing long weekend.
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
StocksNASDAQ

Daily Markets: Will Economic Data Lift Equities Ahead of Holiday Weekend?

Equity indices in Asia finished today’s trading mostly higher led by the 2.1% climb in Japan’s Nikkei while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched ahead 0.1%. By comparison, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were higher across the board on talk the European Central Bank won’t hit the stimulus breaks at its June 10. U.S. futures point to a positive start to trading, however, there are several pieces of economic data to be published ahead of that market open that could impact how those equities close off the week. Helping lift equities on their last day of trading for May, reports indicate the U.S. Senate is moving closer to passing the Innovation and Competition Act of 2021 and President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to $6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Odds are U.S. trading volumes will taper off this afternoon as traders and investors alike look to get an early jump on the holiday weekend.
Stockskdal610.com

World stocks to rise modestly, correction unlikely – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – World stocks will continue to rise this year on robust economic and earnings recoveries but any quickening of inflation would temper that enthusiasm, according to Reuters polls of analysts, a majority of whom said a near-term correction was unlikely. Around this time last year, global equity markets...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

The JSE lists another global property ETF

It has not been a few tough years for listed property companies. Even before the pandemic displaced some of their tenants and left them with record-high vacancies, the listed property was not a firm favourite among investors. But some property funds still believe they can win over South African investors.
Stockswtvbam.com

Nikkei to reach 30-year high on economic reopenings – Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese shares are expected to recover and reach a 30-year peak by the end of year as an acceleration of vaccinations after initial delays helps the economy to reopen, according to respondents in a Reuters poll. The median estimate in the May. 10-25 poll of 21 analysts...
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
Economycrossroadstoday.com

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government’s initial estimate. The recovery from last year’s deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.
BusinessWNCY

U.S. consumer confidence holds steady; housing showing strain as prices surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May as optimism about job prospects tempered concerns about rising inflation and diminishing government financial support. Though the survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday suggested the pace of economic growth remained robust in the second quarter, the...
Marketsworldpropertyjournal.com

Global Commercial Property Investment Down in Q1

According to new research by international property consultant JLL, global commercial real estate transaction volumes declined by 13% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021. JLL's recently published Global Real Estate Perspectives report says first quarter transaction volumes totaled $187 billion, representing a resilient but uneven stage within the broader...
Stocks95.5 FM WIFC

European stocks stuck at peak as recovery uplift fades: Reuters poll

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) – European stocks look set to hold around or inch just above current record levels as the initial boost stemming from the region’s V-shaped recovery after the COVID-19 downturn loses momentum, a Reuters poll found. The Reuters poll of 16 fund managers, strategists and brokers surveyed over the...
Businesscapitalspectator.com

Treasury Market’s Reflation Pricing Is On Hold, For Now

After rebounding sharply from pandemic lows, the 10-year Treasury yield is nearly back to levels that prevailed before Covid-19 began to roil the global economy in early 2020. But the 10-year rate has been in a holding pattern for the past two months, raising questions about what happens next. Markets...