‘Generational curse or generational trauma’: Black SoCal residents on George Floyd anniversary

By Danielle Chiriguayo
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week marks the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Almost overnight, his murder set off the largest civil rights movement the U.S. has seen since the 1960s. For months, millions of Americans took to the streets, protesting police brutality and demanding justice for Floyd. His death sparked renewed conversations around police use of force, police budgets, and racial equality.

www.kcrw.com
