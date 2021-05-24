newsbreak-logo
Delta, CO

New fishing opportunities at Sweitzer Lake State Park will include largemouth bass and bluegill

Delta County Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dream of a new quality warm-water fishery for anglers on Colorado’s Western Slope is starting to see fruition after years of planning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife Aquatic Biologists Eric Gardunio and Ben Felt have been busy over the past week transferring fish to Sweitzer Lake State Park from other bodies of water. Some of the transfers included largemouth bass from Confluence Lake in Delta and James M. Robb Colorado River State Park in Grand Junction, as well as bluegill from Hallenbeck Reservoir in Grand Junction. More than 330 largemouth bass between 6 and 18 inches long as well as 1,300 sunfish were moved into Sweitzer Lake. These fish will be supplemented later this summer by fish from CPW hatcheries.

