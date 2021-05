On May 17, Moffat County High School acknowledged some of its best and brightest student-athletes for the Class of 2021 with the Lewis “Dude” Dent Memorial Award ceremony. The namesake of the top accolade for athletic students is Lewis Dent, a 1939 Craig High School graduate well known for his proficiency in multiple sports, including football, basketball and track. An athlete at Colorado State University — then Colorado A&M — he went on to enlist in the United States’ military effort in World War II and was killed in action in 1944.