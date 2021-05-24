newsbreak-logo
Shadow Warrior 3 'Enemy Showcase' trailer

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 3 days ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have released a new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 introducing the game's enemies, including Hattori, Seeking Shokera, Gassy Obariyon, Shogai, Slinky Jakku, Oni Hanma, Kugutsu, and the Mogura Twins. Shadow Warrior 3 is due out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC...

