Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Worth recently to give you an update on conditions and the border. A new menace has emerged to threaten not only Texans but the entire country: fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid. The Texas DPS has seized enough fentanyl at the border to kill every man, woman, and child in New York! Gov. Abbott has announced a new felony crime for smuggling fentanyl, and also the Legislature has allocated $1 Billion to secure the border. Speaking of the Legislature, Gov. Abbott has some updates on recently passed bills, and he joins Rick to tell you about them.