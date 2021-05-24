newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hood County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hood by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hood The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Hood County in north central Texas Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, The heavy rain has ended and new flooding is no longer expected to occur. However, flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to avoid flooded areas and heed all road closures. Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Hudson Oaks, Lipan and Annetta North.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
City
Annetta North, TX
City
Parker, TX
State
Texas State
City
Lipan, TX
County
Hood County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Hudson Oaks, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Central Texas#Extreme Weather#Heavy Flooding#Texas Flooding#Northwestern Hood County#River Banks#Severity#Target Area#Vehicles#Deaths#Moderate Certainty#Include Weatherford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Eastland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastland, Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Hood; Palo Pinto; Parker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH...NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND...WESTERN PARKER...SOUTHERN PALO PINTO AND NORTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from Strawn to Mineral Wells, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Gordon, Lipan, Cool, Mineral Wells State Park, Morgan Mill, Huckabay, Strawn, Millsap and Mingus.
Hood County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Target Area: Hood A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND NORTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 1 mile northwest of DeCordova, near US 377, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Waples around 620 PM CDT Godley around 630 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN
Bosque County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Erath, Hood, Johnson, Somervell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Erath; Hood; Johnson; Somervell The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somervell County in north central Texas East central Erath County in north central Texas Southwestern Johnson County in north central Texas Northwestern Bosque County in central Texas Southeastern Hood County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iredell, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pecan Plantation, Glen Rose, Meridian, Iredell, Cleburne State Park, Meridian State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Walnut Springs and Tolar. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Hood County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Parker County in north central Texas Southwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northeastern Hood County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Granbury, moving northeast at 25 mph. Trained spotters have reported golf ball size hail with this storm north of Granbury. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Burleson, Weatherford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle, Granbury, River Oaks, Kennedale, Everman, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Rendon, Pecan Plantation, Willow Park, Reno and Edgecliff Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 39 and 51. Interstate 20 between mile markers 413 and 445. Interstate 30 between mile markers 1 and 16. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH