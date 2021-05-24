Funeral/Service Directory

newsbreak-logo
Ruth Booth Maynard, 99, of Clarkston — noon memorial graveside service, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia. Norman E. Meyers, 71, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Abundant Life Ministry, Grangeville. Ronald Allen Freeman, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. Thursday.

lmtribune.com
Lewiston, IDdailyfly.com

Daily Activity Log, with Cad Comments

Cad Comments: Comp found med sized dark colored dog - will be enroute to shelter to meet office. Cad Comments: There are cloths everywhere at the park. Cad Comments: Last night a trespasser came onto comps property, and have it on camera. 21-L7113 Custodial Interference. Incident Address: 800 BLOCK SNAKE...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

60 Years Ago

ASOTIN — Asotin residents are now receiving well water, Glen Mings, water superintendent, said Monday,. Installation of a turbine pump was made last week at well No. 1 at Cleveland and Meador streets. He said a four-hour test Sunday produced 850 gallons a minute with no ill effects on the water level.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Two pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Grangeville

Two elderly pedestrians were seriously injured after being struck while crossing a street in Grangeville last week. Idaho State Police say 93-year-old Burton Hazelbaker and 91-year-old Kathryn Hazelbaker, both of Grangeville, were in the crosswalk on North Meadow Street and East Main Street when they were struck by a city of Grangeville vehicle making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was driven by 26-year-old M. Alder. The ISP news release didn’t give Alder’s full first name.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Mark Moran’s Copper Chopper

For at least 54 of Mark Moran’s 60 years, he’s had a thing about motorcycles. “The freedom. Just the freedom that two wheels provide,” said Moran, of Lewiston, explaining his passion. “I’m just a motorcycle junkie. I just love them, and they’ve always been, like, a source of freedom and...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

On This Date

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest, facing its worst drought in decades, could see rolling blackouts this winter, a new report says. The Lewiston City Council is talking about giving itself a 90 percent pay raise — the first one since 1977 — and increasing the mayor's salary by two-thirds. May...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Senior Meals

Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their in-house meals because of COVID-19. Senior Round Table offers home delivery of meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as having lunches available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. In accordance with the statewide public health order, all those picking up lunches in Clarkston are required to wear face masks.
Orofino, IDPosted by
Orofino Dispatch

Orofino events calendar

1. Meaningful Change for Ourselves and the World - a talk on Christian Science; 2. TMT K-5th grades (3 credits); 3. Summer UIdaho Bound Lodging; 4. Phi Gamma Delta 101st Pig Dinner Weekend; 5. Supporting Student to Student Mathematical Discussions;
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Biz Bits: Clorox executive joins board of Clearwater Paper

Christine Vickers Tucker is taking a new seat on the Clearwater Paper board of directors Tuesday. Vickers Tucker is vice president and general manager of the professional products business at the Clorox Company and has led Clorox’s professional products company since October 2014, according to a Clearwater Paper news release.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

‘I have a lot to be grateful for’

One of Mildred Channel’s fondest memories of her childhood in Clarkston in the 1920s was of the ice cream man driving through the neighborhood, ringing his bell to let the kids know he was there. “My brother and I would wait for him,” Channel said. “He had a horse-drawn cart....
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Gladuation day at last

Sultan Almulla stood in front of a line of soon-to-be graduates with a beaming grin. He and his fellow students were preparing to file onto Harris Field on Friday morning for the first of a three-part, socially distanced commencement ceremony at Lewis-Clark State College. This one featured the school’s career...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

In the churches

——— The Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the Year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville. There is no cost to attend this nondenominational concert and it is recommend that attendees arrive early for best seating. All required social distancing practices will be observed.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1972: A view from the Old Spiral Highway

This view of the Clearwater River through Lewiston, and the Lewiston Orchards was taken in 1972 by Kurt Blume of Genesee. Blume says he took the photo from one of the turnouts near the top of what is now called the Old Spiral Highway which was, in 1972, designated U.S Highway 95. The current Highway 95 on the Lewiston Hill opened five years later in 1977, replacing the old highway. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

High school roundup: Lassen sisters help Bears to district title

Angela Lassen and Jessika Lassen waited for an ideal time to nab their first titles of the season in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, respectively, as Moscow captured the girls’ 4A championship at Lewiston’s Vollmer Bowl in the concluding segment of the district large-school track meet Friday. The Lassen sisters...
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1946: Teacher, students and their one-room school

Helen (Trukositz) Nuxoll is the teacher, standing in back, of this group of students as they posed for this 1946 photo outside their one-room schoolhouse in the Mount Idaho School District No. 1 in Idaho County. Nuxoll had graduated in 1931 from Lewiston Normal School. The Mount Idaho School District was brought into the Grangeville School District several years later. Nuxoll saved the photo, taken by a photographer from Shira Studios in Grangeville, in a photo album, and her students’ names were written on the back. They are, front row from left: (unknown), Barbara Workman, Earl Wilson, Larry Case, Carol Sharp, Jerry Sharp, (unknown), Kaylyn Garten; second row: Lester Cash, Lonnie Cash, Jerry Brown, (first name unknown) Denham, Virginia Schmadeka, Jackie Egle, Wayne Turner; third row: Marjorie Cash, Mary Denham, Mary Jo Hass, Rose Cash, Norman Schmadeka, Lloyd Denham, Marshall Schmadeka. This photo was submitted by Helen’s son, Max Nuxoll of Lewiston, who reports his mother died in Grangeville in 2016 at age 104. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

160 years and counting

Lewiston was founded on this day in 1861. A lot has happened in the past 160 years. Here is a sampling. Lewiston was the first town in what would become Idaho to be incorporated. The residents passed a levy to support their public school. 1878. The first telephone call in...
Moscow, IDuidaho.edu

His Studies Sparked a Fire

MOSCOW — Author Norman Maclean tapped into a Western archetype with the title of his 1992 book, “Young Men and Fire.” Fighting fire and, let’s admit it, playing with fire are activities young men are drawn to. It’s fun, exciting and, at times, it’s dangerous. Fire was certainly part of the appeal for Garrett Borth when it came time to choose a capstone engineering project to work on during his senior year at the University of Idaho. Read more.
Nez Perce County, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Records

Kenneth Akem Bubune Kuenyedzi and Kelli Sue Born, both of Lewiston. Daniel Benton Parker, of Culdesac, and Emma Lea Kirkham, of Lewiston. Christopher Lee Porter and Erika Rae Trubee, both of Clarkston. Trevor Randall McCarthy and Abigail Mae Tackitt, both of Lewiston. Divorces. Nez Perce County. Filed. Sue Darrow and...