Active COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in SD as three new deaths are reported

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Monday, along with 31 new positive results of coronavirus infections. The newest deaths were in people 50-59, 60-69 and 80-plus. Two were women and one was a man. One was a resident of a long-term care facility. Across the region, one of the deaths was in Clark County, for a total of six virus-related deaths in the county.