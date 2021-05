For almost a decade, through my work as a mental health researcher at the University of Cambridge, and my own pursuit of the science of wellbeing, I’ve looked at how to become resilient and bounce back from challenges such as anxiety and depression. This research—involving analyzing the data of more than 30,000 people, and interviews with hundreds of individuals I’ve met through my radio show and seminars—has led me to realize that there are 10 negative moods or patterns that hold people back in life and get in the way of their happiness, including indecision, procrastination, lack of self-control, anxiety and rejection.