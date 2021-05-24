George Floyd’s Uncle, Roger Floyd, Plans 5/25 Day of Enlightenment In Raleigh

Driving from Durham back to the airport in Raleigh, Jamie Butler-Chidozie kept thinking about the student who had participated in her job interview for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Chief Diversity Officer. On paper, the newly-created position seemed tailor-made for her -- Butler-Chidozie’s whole career, from her time as an elementary school teacher in her home state of Indiana to her most recent role as the Executive Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Social Justice at the University of Northern Iowa, has been built around diversity, equity, and inclusion (or DEI) initiatives.