George Floyd’s Uncle, Roger Floyd, Plans 5/25 Day of Enlightenment In Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC – Roger Floyd, the paternal uncle of George Floyd, Jr., is looking to turn a tragedy into positive change through the building of the George Floyd Memorial Center (GFMC) in Raleigh. Last year, the world watched as George Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was maliciously murdered on May 25th by a police officer in Minnesota. The nation mourned as they watched in outrage by viewing a video that featured him repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.”spectacularmag.com