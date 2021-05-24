newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

George Floyd’s Uncle, Roger Floyd, Plans 5/25 Day of Enlightenment In Raleigh

By Phyllis Coley
spectacularmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, NC – Roger Floyd, the paternal uncle of George Floyd, Jr., is looking to turn a tragedy into positive change through the building of the George Floyd Memorial Center (GFMC) in Raleigh. Last year, the world watched as George Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was maliciously murdered on May 25th by a police officer in Minnesota. The nation mourned as they watched in outrage by viewing a video that featured him repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe.”

spectacularmag.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Society
City
Fayetteville, NC
State
Minnesota State
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy#Art Director#Rural North Carolina#Enlightenment#Officer#Family Members#Program Director#Wall Murals#Community Events#Victim#Urban Artwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Fred Barnes taught me a lesson

RALEIGH — I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers. Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other...
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours starting Monday. It’ll be open on weekdays during normal business hours. The Capitol...
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Durham, NCncssm.edu

For NCSSM’s first-ever Chief Diversity Officer, it feels like coming home

Driving from Durham back to the airport in Raleigh, Jamie Butler-Chidozie kept thinking about the student who had participated in her job interview for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Chief Diversity Officer. On paper, the newly-created position seemed tailor-made for her -- Butler-Chidozie’s whole career, from her time as an elementary school teacher in her home state of Indiana to her most recent role as the Executive Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Social Justice at the University of Northern Iowa, has been built around diversity, equity, and inclusion (or DEI) initiatives.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.