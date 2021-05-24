newsbreak-logo
Falcons sign WR Tajae Sharpe

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe on Monday, providing a reunion with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who served as Sharpe’s offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. Sharpe had 92 catches for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 games (29 starts) with the Titans from...

