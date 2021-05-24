newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

Mercer County boys eye LTC repeat

By TERRY DUCKETT
Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

Two years ago, the Mercer County High School boys track and field squad captured the Lincoln Trail Conference championship in a meet that literally came down to the wire. First-place finishes by Princeville in the 200-meter dash and the 4x400 relay fueled a late charge by the Princes in the 2019 LTC Meet at George Pratt Memorial Field, but the host Golden Eagles used a runner-up 1600 relay showing to hold on for the title with 139 points, edging Princeville by just one point.

qctimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Sports
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltc#Track And Field#The Boys#Junior Football#Golden Eagles#Senior Football#Galva High School#Covid#Merco#Princes#United#Ltc Track#Classmate Hunter Stahl#Junior Jared Cheline#This Week#Spring#Princeville#Sectionals#First Place Finishes#Seniors Larissa Neeld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Hightstown, NJTrentonian

Steinert baseball edges Hightstown in pitchers' duel

HIGHTSTOWN — Whether it is this year’s Colonial Valley Conference Tournament or the more traditional Mercer County Tournament, high school baseball teams have always seemed to have regular-season “test games.”. In this instance, “test games” refer to regular-season contests between the same two teams who will meet a week or...
Hightstown, NJPosted by
NJ.com

CVC Tournament quarters: Hightstown “stuns” Hamilton West

Is there a team flying more under the radar in Mercer County than the Hightstown Rams right now?. Well, maybe the Steinert Spartans, but it is pretty close. Interestingly enough, one of those two teams will be playing in the first Colonial Valley Conference Tournament final next Saturday, and we will get to see first hand twice in eight days which team might challenge Allentown for the title of CVC’s best.
Mercer County, NJtowntopics.com

Star Midfielder Brown Bringing Energy, Scoring As Hun Boys’ Lacrosse Gets Off to 4-2 Start

When the Hun School boys’ lacrosse fell behind 2-0 to the Hill School (Pa.) last Wednesday, Randall Brown took matters into his hands. The Hun post-graduate midfielder raced through the Blues defense and fired a shot into the back of the cage to narrow the gap to 2-1 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. After Hill responded with two straight goals, Brown was at it again two minutes later, sprinting up the field and notching another tally to make it a 4-2 game.
Mercer County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Real Central NJ opens play in USL 2 with NJ derby loss to Ocean City

Who were the winners Wednesday night, as the newest USL Two soccer team, Real Central New Jersey, opened its first campaign against Jersey neighbors Ocean City Nor’Easters?. Well, on the scoreboard, it was clearly Ocean City, which came up to Mercer County Community College and put on a 90-minute clinic in a 3-0 victory to open Mid Atlantic Division play.
Mercer County, NJTrentonian

CVC baseball tournament continues this week

The Colonial Valley Conference Baseball Tournament resumes this week with most games figuring to be played Monday. However, with an inconsistent weather forecast, and at least one other issue announced, some games may be played either Tuesday (the official rain date) or later in the week. Monday’s slate contains these...