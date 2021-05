The NFL schedule has been released. In the new 17-game format, the Arizona Cardinals will play nine games on the road this upcoming season. Enduring one of the longest playoff droughts amongst active NFL teams, the Cardinals have been super-aggressive in acquiring talent this off-season. Here is take a look at what Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have to face in 2021 with this breakdown of the Arizona Cardinals schedule. In this article the Cardinals games will be ranked 1-17, with 17 being the least difficult game on the Cardinals schedule.