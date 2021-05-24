Sister of Mount Vernon Stabbing Murder Victim Says Her Brother ‘Never Got a Chance to Live and Reach Goals in Life’

WHITE PLAINS, NY — May 24, 2021 — Mount Vernon man convicted of murder last month was sentenced today in Westchester County Court to 18-years-to-life in prison. Savion Kirton, 27, was convicted on April 21 of Murder in the Second Degree for the June, 2019 stabbing death of Jermial Rose. Kirton’s trial was the first jury trial to take place in Westchester County Court since last fall, when jury trials were suspended for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The jury deliberated for 90 minutes before rendering a verdict.