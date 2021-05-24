newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Egypt’s Sisi, Biden discuss Gaza cease-fire, reconstruction

By Mohamed Wali Nadine Awadalla
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3bEo_0a9uuREY00
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the opening ceremony of floating bridges and tunnel projects executed under the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

U.S. President Joe Biden called Egypt’s President Abdelfattah al-Sisi on Monday and they discussed strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to the strip and international reconstruction efforts, the Egyptian presidency said.

The two leaders also discussed ways to revive the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians after the latest wave of violence between the two sides, the presidency said in a statement.

Egypt brokered the ceasefire, now in its fourth day after 11 days of hostilities. Cairo will be a stop during the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region later on Monday.

"Biden made clear his country's determination to work to restore calm and restore conditions as they were in the Palestinian territories, as well as coordinating efforts with all international partners to support the Palestinian Authority as well as reconstruction," the statement said.

In Washington, the White House said in a statement that Biden in the call thanked Egypt for its "successful diplomacy and coordination with the United States" to end the hostilities.

Biden and Sisi discussed the urgent need to deliver humanitarian assistance in Gaza and support rebuilding efforts "in a manner that benefits the people there and not Hamas", it said.

It was Biden's second call to Sisi within days to discuss the conflict. But this time, the discussion was expanded to bilateral relations and some regional issues, including Libya and Iraq.

Biden and Sisi exchanged views on the giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile and Egypt sees as an existential threat, the presidency said. Sudan is concerned about the dam's safety and about regulating water flows through its own dams and water stations.

The statement said "it was agreed to strengthen diplomatic efforts during the coming period in order to reach an agreement that preserves water and developmental rights for all parties."

The White House statement said Biden "acknowledged Egypt’s concerns about access to Nile River waters and underscored the U.S. interest in achieving a diplomatic resolution that meets the legitimate needs of Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia."

Sisi and Biden also discussed human rights in Egypt and their "commitment to engage in a transparent dialogue... in this regard," the presidency said.

Biden "underscored the importance of a constructive dialogue on human rights in Egypt," according to the White House statement.

Sisi, who ousted the Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2013, has overseen an extensive crackdown on political dissent that has steadily tightened in recent years. He has said there are no political prisoners in Egypt and that stability and security are paramount.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza#Palestinians#Hamas#Libya#Egyptian#Israelis#State#The Palestinian Authority#The White House#The Muslim Brotherhood#Reconstruction#Cairo#Sudan#Diplomatic Efforts#Urgent Humanitarian Aid#Bilateral Relations#Humanitarian Assistance#Hostilities#Diplomacy#U S Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle EastHastings Tribune

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
U.S. Politicsnews-graphic.com

After the ceasefire: Peace or War?

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both sides claimed victory, and both sides are far more likely...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Gaza crisis and Biden call make Mahmoud Abbas relevant again

Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders. Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The...
Middle EastClick2Houston.com

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO – Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Truce sturdier, aid cash pledged, U.S. envoy says

CAIRO -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast mission Wednesday, winning valuable diplomatic support and hundreds of millions of dollars of pledges from Arab allies as he moved to shore up the cease-fire that ended an 11-day conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers.
WorldDerrick

Blinken heads to Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday as he presses ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Blinken was wrapping up talks in Israel early Wednesday...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Blinken says he discussed Egypt's human rights record with Sisi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had a lengthy discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about Cairo’s human rights record. Speaking to reporters in Amman after a flight from Cairo, Blinken also said he raised with Sisi the issue of Americans who...
WorldColumbia Basin Herald

Blinken turns to 'effective partner' Egypt to calm Mideast

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken jetted to Egypt on Wednesday as he pressed ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas militant group. Blinken landed in Cairo a day after...
WorldBirmingham Star

Blinken in Jordan to Solidify Mideast Cease-fire Truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Jordan Wednesday on the last leg of a Middle East tour for a meeting with King Abdullah to solidify the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Blinken arrived in Jordan, where half the population of 10 million...
Worldthenationalnews.com

Antony Blinken praises Egyptian ceasefire mediation on Cairo visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday praised Egypt as a “real and effective partner” in ending the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. During the last stop of his Middle East tour, Mr Blinken was told by King Abdullah II in Jordan that...
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

US will make 'significant contributions' to rebuilding Gaza, Blinken says

JERUSALEM -- The United States will make "significant contributions" to rebuild Gaza and reopen its consulate in Jerusalem following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the first day of his first official visit to the region. Blinken, speaking alongside Israeli Prime...
Foreign Policyhurriyetdailynews.com

Washington to reopen consulate in Jerusalem: Top US diplomat

Jerusalem, which had historically served as an office in charge of diplomatic relations with Palestine. His comments came during a press conference following a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah as part of an official visit to occupied Palestine. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the recent...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Muslim countries seek U.N. probe into possible crimes in Gaza conflict

GENEVA (Reuters) - Muslim countries are calling on the United Nations to investigate possible crimes committed during the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinian military group Hamas and to establish command responsibility. The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session on the latest conflict on Thursday, at...