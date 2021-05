Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted on Saturday for the first time in nearly 20 years, causing 15 deaths and destroying hundreds of homes. The eruption sent a river of lava which engulfed hundreds of homes and sparked fires on the edge of Goma, a Congo city of 2 million. Reuters reported that 17 villages were affected by the lava, according to government spokesman Patrick Muyaya. The disaster destroyed three health centers, a primary school and a water pipeline. The lava also destroyed the main electricity supply line for Goma.