newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Are Trump’s Scottish Golf Courses a Front for Money Laundering?

By Bess Levi n
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been keeping up with the post-presidential life and times of Donald Trump, you know that unlike Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who left office and threw themselves into memoir-writing and painting, respectively, Trump spends his days telling people the election was stolen from him and amassing a list of legal problems that would make the Manson family blush. There are, of course, the 29 lawsuits and four criminal investigations against him and now, we can add a potential probe into his Scottish golf courses to the docket.

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Scottish Parliament#Reuters#The Scottish Green Party#Greens#National Public Radio#British#The Trump Organization#Scottish National Party#The Civil Recovery Unit#The Court Of Session#Scottish Politicians#Edinburgh#Aberdeenshire#Bush#Criminal#Election#Russia Money#Property Purchases#Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Golf
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona StateMSNBC

Arizona GOP's election 'audit' going far worse than Trump realizes

Donald Trump has been watching the utterly bonkers election "audit" in Arizona with great interest. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump has told people close to him that he believes the Arizona audit "could undo" the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was against...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

63% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump continues to reach out to friend and foe alike without the help of social media, offering blasts of direct commentary throughout the day via email. The media simply can’t escape them. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump will launch his own social media platform on July 4, and not...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump Could Be Investigated In Scotland Next Year

The Scottish government could investigate how Donald Trump acquired two golf courses in Scotland pending a legal challenge in the country's highest civil court. Nicola Sturgeon's government has previously said it does not have the power to use an unexplained wealth order to investigate Trump's two golf courses in the country, Trump Turnberry and Trump International in Aberdeen.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump claims he has "absolute immunity" from Swalwell lawsuit

Former President Trump on Monday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots because he has "absolute immunity." Driving the news: In a memo, Trump's attorney said the lawsuit "directly attacks" the First amendment, adding...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Scottish Lawmakers Renew 'Unexplained Wealth' Probe Into Trump Golf Courses, Cite NYS Investigations

Scottish politicians and transparency activists are renewing calls to review financial dealings and purchases surrounding former President Donald Trump's golf courses. Trump's cash-only purchases of his Aberdeenshire and Turnberry golf courses in Scotland are once again at the center of potential legal action. Avaaz, a global human rights group based in the United States, filed a petition in Scotland's highest civil court that seeks judicial review of Parliament's decision not to pursue an "unexplained wealth order" on the Trump Organization. In February, Scottish lawmakers voted 89-32 against a motion to investigate the source of money Trump used to buy the Aberdeenshire and Turnberry courses in 2006 and 2014, respectively.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump is the Democratic secret weapon

Democrats have a wafer-thin majority in Congress, which will be difficult to maintain in the midterm election. But President Biden and his party have a secret weapon to deploy next year and his name is Donald Trump . A new president’s party has fared badly in the midterm elections. In...
POTUSWashington Post

Five questions about New York’s investigations of Trump

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced a significant change in her long-running investigation of former president Donald Trump’s business practices. Previously, her investigation had been a civil one ― if James found wrongdoing, the worst she could do was sue Trump or his businesses. On Tuesday,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE). In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”Mr Gaetz’s associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty last week to six federal charges, admitting he had knowingly solicited and paid for sex from a minor. Several legal commentators...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Judge dismisses Steve Bannon's fraud case after Trump pardon

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon's federal fraud charges were dismissed by a federal judge in New York City on Tuesday because of his presidential pardon by former president Trump. Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' decision to dismiss the criminal charges over a scheme to privately finance...
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Special Counsel spends $1.5M in probe of Russia inquiry

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department released the first official expenditure report for the special investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia inquiry — providing a rare bit of insight into the secretive review more than two years after it was begun in response to demands by then-President Donald Trump.