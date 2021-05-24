newsbreak-logo
Tom Green County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Tom Green by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tom Green SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COKE AND NORTHEASTERN TOM GREEN COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 624 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orient, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tennyson, Orient and The Intersection Of Highway 208 And Ranch Road 2662.

alerts.weather.gov
