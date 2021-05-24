Lived Experiences Aren’t Special

Bill Maher, who is not my favorite comedian, has said that philosophy is about as useful as a bidet in a gorilla cage. Well, a bidet may be of no use to a gorilla, but philosophy is certainly of great use to us human beings. As a matter of fact, we could not begin to get dressed in the morning without drawing upon a constellation of philosophical principles. We depend on philosophy far more than we realize. Philosophy, in fact, is so basic that it is usually employed without our noticing its abiding presence. It was not until 1774 that oxygen was discovered. Yet, despite this relatively recent discovery by Joseph Priestly, people had never refrained from breathing in this life-sustaining, though invisible, gas.