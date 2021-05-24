Clayton Kershaw vs. Zack Greinke showdown on tap for Dodgers-Astros opener

Tuesday’s loaded slate of MLB DFS action has several standout games for daily fantasy baseball scoring and a few that are simply going to be fun baseball games. The slate has two true aces, both from the NL East, one of whom is simply the best pitcher in baseball; beyond those two the options become thin and shaky quickly. With most of the teams on the slate on the back end of their rotations, there are some tough choices to make where second starters are required. Even on the single-pitcher sites, paying up or saving money and rolling the dice on the mound is going to be a critical inflection point for this slate. The aces are priced far higher than their fellow starters on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Given the shaky arms, there are several very juicy-looking stacks from which to make MLB DFS picks today.