Clayton Kershaw vs. Zack Greinke showdown on tap for Dodgers-Astros opener
The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game series sweep of their rivals, the San Francisco Giants, over the weekend by relying once again on exceptional starting pitching. The Dodgers' top four starters are throwing well, and the two lined up for this two game series are no exception, with Clayton Kershaw going six innings while giving up two runs in his last outing, and Wednesday's likely starter Trevor Bauer giving up one run in 6 1/3 in his, but that masks at least one concern as the Dodgers get set to face the Houston Astros in a two-game interleague road series starting Tuesday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com