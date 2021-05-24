Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton Manning Promises to Bring His New Bourbon to Louisiana

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 25 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to achievements, it's safe to say that Peyton Manning has quite a few feathers in his cap. He spent 17 seasons as one of the NFL's premiere quarterbacks. He has 2 Super Bowl rings, has been named the leagues MVP a record 5 times, and has been selected to the Pro Bowl an amazing 14 times!

965kvki.com
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jim Nantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#Sweetens Cove Golf Club#Nola Com#Thrifty Liquor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Peyton Manning brought hope back to Broncos Country

Five years since his retirement, it’s still surreal that Peyton Manning played in Denver. It’s hard to wrap my mind around the fact we got to watch PFM play for the Denver Broncos. And that he’s now going into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame as one of the franchise’s best. And, yes, Manning deserves to get into the Ring of Fame. What he accomplished in his four years in Denver is a career for most quarterbacks.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Peyton Manning Reacts to Being Elected to Broncos' Ring of Fame

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced that former quarterback Peyton Manning (2012-15) has been elected to the club's Ring of Fame. Manning will enter the Broncos' pantheon of all-time greats the same year he gets enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for time and eternity. While Manning's election...
NFLwmcactionnews5.com

AutoZone Liberty Bowl honors Peyton Manning with ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Super Bowl championship winner, Most Valuable Player and College All-American honors recipient, Peyton Manning visited Memphis Sunday to take home the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award. The annual award is given to an individual who has excelled in their field. Manning who will be...
NFLParis Post-Intelligencer

Broncos to honor Peyton Manning

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Peyton Manning has been elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame in recognition of his record-breaking four-year run in Denver that culminated with a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. Manning will be honored during a game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween, less than three months after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8. “From Floyd Little to Karl Mecklenburg to Steve Atwater to many others, I’ve always looked up at the names around the stadium and admired the great players the Broncos have had over the years,” Manning said in a statement. “I’m very humbled to now join them as a Ring of Famer.” The six-member selection committee unanimously selected Manning as the 35th member of the team’s Ring of Fame. Last year’s honoree, former coach Mike Shanahan, also will be honored this season after the pandemic prevented his ceremony in 2020. Manning joins Champ Bailey (2019) as the only Broncos to make the team’s Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same season. Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15 “were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history,” team CEO and President Joe Ellis said. Manning joined the Broncos as a free agent on March 20, 2012, after his release from the Colts following a 14-year run in Indianapolis that included a win in the Super Bowl after the 2006 season. At the time, his future in football was cloudy because he was coming off multiple neck fusion surgeries. He replaced Tim Tebow and took over a Broncos team that had gone 8-8 the year before his arrival and led them to two Super Bowls and one championship in the next four seasons. Along the way, Manning won Comeback Player of the Year, his record fifth MVP award, two AP First-Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections with Denver. The Broncos lost the Super Bowl to Seattle in the 2013 season but two years later beat Carolina for the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. “He just kind of created this sense of energy for everybody — not just the offense or the defense but even the janitors and coaches,” said linebacker Von Miller, the Super Bowl MVP in the 2015 season.
NFLcbslocal.com

“Peyton Manning Has A New Game Show”

Two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning joined TODAY live to discuss his new game show, “Capital One College Bowl,” which he hosts alongside his brother Cooper. College students competing in the show are playing to win tuition scholarships. “I’ve seen the impact of scholarships, that’s why I got involved,” Manning says.
Tennessee State991thesportsanimal.com

Tennessee Baseball Releases CWS Promo Video With Peyton Manning

Tennessee baseball released a video to promote the team leading up to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The video included a special guest. Peyton Manning makes an appearance in the video and teaches Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello how to properly say the word “OMAHA!”
NFL247Sports

Watch: Peyton Manning, Tony Vitello talk 'OMAHA!' on Zoom call

You knew it was coming as Tennessee baseball blew out LSU Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. While the Vols were running away with a 15-6 win to sweep the Tigers in the Knoxville Super Regional and, in doing so, advance to the College World Series, the Peyton Manning references were already being lined up.
NFLbizjournals

Peyton Manning to chair Textron Aviation airlift for Special Olympics

The Special Olympics Airlift program at Textron Aviation is going deep in 2022. The Wichita-based manufacturer has announced former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will be the honorary chair of the airlift next year that with help transport athletes and coaches to the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla., next June.
NFLWrcbtv.com

Peyton Manning on his nephew Arch, another Manning football phenom

The NFL legend says his nephew becoming a high school superstar quarterback is 'full circle' for his brother Cooper, who had his career cut short by a medical condition. There is another star quarterback on the way from the Manning family. Peyton Manning knows the accolades and attention will only...
NFLRealGM

Amazon Considering Pursuit Of Peyton Manning, Al Michaels For TNF

Amazon is considering pursuing Peyton Manning for when it begins its exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in 2022. “The NFL’s white whale is out there for Amazon,” said one top sports TV executive. Amazon could offer Manning “Tony Romo money.” CBS signed Romo to a 10-year, $180 million contract...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Von Miller Credits Peyton Manning for 'Saving' his Career

Despite two very impressive and highly decorated seasons to open his NFL career, Von Miller stood on the precipice of ruin in 2013. After the Denver Broncos star pass rusher was suspended six games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, he suffered a torn ACL at the tail-end of the 2013 campaign.
NFLTODAY.com

Peyton Manning joins TODAY live to discuss his new game show

Two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning joined TODAY live to discuss his new game show, “Capital One College Bowl,” which he hosts alongside his brother Cooper. College students competing in the show are playing to win tuition scholarships. “I’ve seen the impact of scholarships, that’s why I got involved,” Manning says.