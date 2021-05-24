Peyton Manning Promises to Bring His New Bourbon to Louisiana

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Peyton Manning has been elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame in recognition of his record-breaking four-year run in Denver that culminated with a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. Manning will be honored during a game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween, less than three months after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8. “From Floyd Little to Karl Mecklenburg to Steve Atwater to many others, I’ve always looked up at the names around the stadium and admired the great players the Broncos have had over the years,” Manning said in a statement. “I’m very humbled to now join them as a Ring of Famer.” The six-member selection committee unanimously selected Manning as the 35th member of the team’s Ring of Fame. Last year’s honoree, former coach Mike Shanahan, also will be honored this season after the pandemic prevented his ceremony in 2020. Manning joins Champ Bailey (2019) as the only Broncos to make the team’s Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same season. Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15 “were marked by record-setting individual success and exceptional leadership that helped the Broncos to multiple Super Bowls and one of the winningest periods in team history,” team CEO and President Joe Ellis said. Manning joined the Broncos as a free agent on March 20, 2012, after his release from the Colts following a 14-year run in Indianapolis that included a win in the Super Bowl after the 2006 season. At the time, his future in football was cloudy because he was coming off multiple neck fusion surgeries. He replaced Tim Tebow and took over a Broncos team that had gone 8-8 the year before his arrival and led them to two Super Bowls and one championship in the next four seasons. Along the way, Manning won Comeback Player of the Year, his record fifth MVP award, two AP First-Team All-Pro honors and three Pro Bowl selections with Denver. The Broncos lost the Super Bowl to Seattle in the 2013 season but two years later beat Carolina for the franchise’s third Super Bowl title. “He just kind of created this sense of energy for everybody — not just the offense or the defense but even the janitors and coaches,” said linebacker Von Miller, the Super Bowl MVP in the 2015 season.