The public’s views of New Jersey’s quality of life have settled back to normal from the pandemic rally effect recorded in last year’s Monmouth University Poll. The poll finds that the number of state residents making plans to visit the Jersey Shore this summer is back to near normal levels, although some families are hesitant about spending a week or more in a beach rental just yet. In other poll results, very few New Jerseyans think the recent legalization of recreational marijuana use has had any impact on the state’s quality of life. At the same time, a little more than half are actually aware it is, in fact, legal now.