DEMING – Wildcat baseball is a work in progress, according to Deming High Coach Fernie Holguin. Judging from Friday’s double-header sweep of the visiting Gadsden High Panthers, progress is marching forward in a tough District 3-5A. “We are taking this district game-by-game and one series at a time,” Holguin said. “Pitching is something we work a lot on, and our hitting is coming along, especially when we need it.”