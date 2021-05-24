What to do if you lose your coronavirus vaccine card — and how to be more careful next time

Over the last year, we've seen how differently COVID-19 can affect people who contract the virus. While some experience debilitating symptoms when infected, others have no symptoms at all. In fact, there is a chance that you could have been infected with the coronavirus and still not even know it. But there are some commonalities that can be seen in all patients who have recovered from COVID, whether they were symptomatic or asymptomatic. In fact, new research has found that one vaccine reaction in particular could indicate that you have already had COVID.