Guidelines when moving Integration Workloads from SOA to Oracle Integration by Shreenidhi Raghuram

By Juergen Kress
oracle.com
 4 days ago

The aim of this blog is to guide customers when they set out to migrate their integration solutions from SOA to Oracle Integration (OIC). The focus in this blog is to help customers during the creation, configuration of Oracle Integration service instances, and also provide best practices for choosing the right OIC features and integration patterns when developing SOA equivalent integrations on Oracle Integration Cloud.

blogs.oracle.com
