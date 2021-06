MILWAUKEE, WI- A loss to Brooklyn in Thursday’s third game of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs would all but end Milwaukee Bucks’ hopes for a title. And, that could cost Mike Budenholzer his job. The Bucks have been very successful in the regular season and are still searching for some traction in the postseason. Despite the impressive won-loss records, Milwaukee hoped for more this time after two disappointing departures in the last two postseasons. Coach Bud’s job could be on the line. The good news for him is, he might not be unemployed very long. The Indiana Pacers are saying he and Brian Shaw would be on their shortlist for new head coaches. The Pacers fired first-year coach Nate Bjorkgren last week. Tonight’s game against the Nets tips off at 6:30 p-m.