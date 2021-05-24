Integrating Oracle Hospitality Cloud and 3rd party CRM (SFDC) via OIC and OHIP by Niall Commiskey
This is a typical Opera Integration use case - extract guest details from reservations/profiles and put them into a CRM for sales and marketing purposes. Simple scenario here - create contacts in SFDC for new Opera reservations. Here I query the Profile and Reservations objects in Opera via OHIP and then leverage the OIC SFDC adapter to create the relevant Contacts in SFDC. This will be a scheduled job that runs on a regular basis, ensuring my guest profiles etc are in sync with the relevant contact data in SFDC. Starting point, as usual, is Postman and the starter collection delivered by OHIP. Read the complete article here and watch the webcast Connect Opera with Oracle SaaS.blogs.oracle.com