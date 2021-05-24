newsbreak-logo
Victoria, TX

Bronte Club of Victoria installs new officers

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president’s annual reception and installation of officers for the Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Iris Rodgers May 19 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. The Collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags were led by Ila Knabe. Renae Murray, Linda Patterson, Barbara...

