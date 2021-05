The Detroit Pistons limp to the finish line of the 2020-21 season tonight against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will surely be outmatched talent wise, but the big question is whether the Heat will have anything at all to play for. Sub-question: does that even matter? The answer to the first question will be made clear based on the outcome of the Knicks vs. Celtics game at 1 p.m. on ESPN. If the Celtics win, the Heat can jump the Knicks in the standings and will certainly have something to play for. A Knicks win ... well, then Miami will have nothing to play for and could rest everyone. A Pistons win would then likely force them into a tie in the standings with the Magic and the Thunder. Who knew the last game of the season would be so stressful!