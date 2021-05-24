newsbreak-logo
Joe Ingles Surprised Jordan Clarkson With The Sixth Man Of The Year Award

By Brad Rowland
Uproxx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discussion surrounding NBA awards is wide-ranging and dominant, with ink spilled all over the basketball landscape each year. On Monday evening, the first of the league’s major trophies was handed out, and the hardware was distributed in a bit of a different way. Prior to a game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks, TNT’s Inside The NBA crew was interviewing Utah Jazz standouts Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles when Ernie Johnson prompted the pair on the history of the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year honor.

