Nikola Vucevic didn’t shoot 3s when he entered the league in 2011 but it’s become a big part of his offensive game, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times notes. The All-Star center has drained 44.1% of his long-range shots since joining the Bulls. “I think it’s also the way the NBA has been going, and I had to adjust,” he said. “I used to shoot a lot of mid-ranges. That’s not as much a part of the way teams play, so I had to make an adjustment and evolve.”