Presidential Election

As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment

FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaul after the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Even a seemingly bipartisan effort to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol faces the blockade of Republican opposition in Congress. It’s a pivotal time for many aspects of Biden’s ambitious agenda. The White House and Congress have been unable to meet key Memorial Day deadlines on crucial priorities. On infrastructure in particular, the administration is assessing next steps as Biden decides whether to push past Republican opposition with a Democrats-only bill.

