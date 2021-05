Temecula’s Summer Concert Series is back, live and in person. The series begins June 10 and will run through Aug. 26. Offering a great line-up of local bands, the City of Temecula Community Services Department will host concerts on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Temecula Amphitheater, 30875 Rancho Vista Road, for 11 outdoor concerts. New this year, pre-registration required. Please note there is a $5 fee per registration which includes parties of up to eight people. Visit www.TemeculaCA.gov/SummerConcerts to see the entire summer concert schedule, registration requirements and COVID-19 guidelines. Guidelines and fees are subject to change. Seating is limited. Some concerts will be recorded live and later posted on Facebook @TemeculaParksAndRec. Visitors are encouraged to bring blank.