newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

US Judge: Saipan casino builder must pay 7 ex-workers $5.4M

By AUDREY McAVOY
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on the U.S. Pacific island of Saipan on Monday ordered a Hong Kong company to pay seven Chinese construction workers a total of $5.4 million for forcing them to work long hours in dangerous conditions to build a casino, while they were denied medical care for injuries and threatened with deportation and death.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory, said she issued her ruling after Hong Kong's Imperial Pacific International repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to exchange information with the lawsuit's plaintiffs.

The award covers lost income and future lost income for the workers, payments for emotional distress, pain and suffering as well as punitive damages.

Imperial Pacific International did not immediately return a message seeking comment sent to an email address on its website.

The plaintiffs sued Imperial Pacific together with Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC and MCC International Saipan, Ltd. The latter two companies settled with the plaintiffs previously.

Separately in 2018, U.S. officials announced settlements requiring Gold Mantis, MCC and two other Chinese construction firms to pay 2,400 workers on the casino project $14 million in back wages and damages.

U.S. officials said the companies, who were contracted by Imperial Pacific, brought workers to Saipan on tourist visas, paid them less than required by law and failed to secure proper work authorization by exploiting a visa waiver program that allows Chinese citizens to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands.

In Tuesday's ruling, Manglona found plaintiff Tianming Wang suffered burns to his lower left leg when a spark ignited as he was cutting a metal barrel under the direction of his Gold Mantis supervisor. The supervisor told Wang he would be arrested if he went to the hospital and instead gave him two rolls of gauze. A doctor who later examined Wang said he suffered chronic pain and numbness and his left muscles had atrophied. Wang struggles to walk for more than 15 minutes and has been unable to work since returning to China, the judge said.

The judge said Imperial Pacific “was deeply involved with selecting and supervising the contractors.” She said Imperial Pacific knew its contractors' policies on work hours and punishments, carried out health and safety inspections, housed the workers and and transported workers to and from construction site.

The judge awarded the seven plaintiffs $5.9 million in damages from Imperial Pacific, but subtracted the amount Gold Mantis and MCC had already agreed to pay them from the total.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
37K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Business
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Plaintiffs#Chief Judge#Court Orders#Construction Workers#Ap#Chinese#The U S District Court#Imperial Pacific#The Associated Press#Llc#Cnmi#Construction Site#U S Officials#Construction Firms#Punitive Damages#Honolulu#Company#Tourist Visas#Deportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: US taking 'very close look' at vaccine passports

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the government is taking “a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel into and out of the United States. As head of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas oversees the Transportation Security Administration, which safeguards the nation’s transportation...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Britain OKs use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LONDON — The U.K. has authorized for use another coronavirus vaccine amid growing concerns about a rise in new infections as the variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency says the single-dose vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

GENEVA — (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China and shoring up domestic computer chip manufacturing with $50 billion in emergency funds was abruptly shelved Friday after a handful of Republican senators orchestrated a last-minute attempt to halt it. Votes on...
BusinessPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

US consumers boosted their spending by 0.5% in April

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks. Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase...
Boston, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

BOSTON — (AP) — The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft says. The effort targeted about 3,000 email...
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

NEW YORK — (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs’ big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else. Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs’ pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.
California StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sports betting initiative qualifies for California ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — An initiative to allow sports betting at tribal casinos and horse-racing tracks in California has qualified for the November 2022 ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment, written by Native American tribes, qualified on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Backers submitted 1.4 million signatures and the...
BusinessPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. U.S. futures also were higher. President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget helped boost buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending.
TravelPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday

Americans hit the road in near-record numbers at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, as their eagerness to break free from coronavirus confinement overcame higher prices for flights, gasoline and hotels. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports on Thursday, and the number was widely expected to...
BusinessPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Paycom Software's Richison, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. The AP’s compensation study covered 342 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.
San Jose, CAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard where he worked appeared to target some of the victims, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday, while a Biden administration official said the shooter spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK authorizes use of J&J vaccine as virus cases edge up

LONDON — (AP) — British government regulators on Friday authorized another coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.K. amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases as a variant of the virus first identified in India spreads around the country. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the single-dose vaccine made...
StocksPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...