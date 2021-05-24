Update: Suspicious package delivered to Sen. Paul's home
Authorities investigating a suspicious package sent to the home of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul have said the substance of the package appears to be non-toxic. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported via social media Monday night that the package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis. The preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and package, according to the sheriff's office.www.bgdailynews.com